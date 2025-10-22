Embracing Difference

The Same but Different



leaves

are the

same, but

different.

some are

green,

yet others

wear the

shades

of autumn.

each needs

space

to grow





humans

are the

same, but

different.

yet some

wear the

stain of

disrespect.

each needs

acceptance

and respect

to thrive.



For the Record,

This day came in stormy with bouts of heavy rain. The dark clouds parted for beautiful blue skies this afternoon.





All hands busy.