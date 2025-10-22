Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3890
Embracing Difference
The Same but Different
leaves
are the
same, but
different.
some are
green,
yet others
wear the
shades
of autumn.
each needs
space
to grow
humans
are the
same, but
different.
yet some
wear the
stain of
disrespect.
each needs
acceptance
and respect
to thrive.
For the Record,
This day came in stormy with bouts of heavy rain. The dark clouds parted for beautiful blue skies this afternoon.
All hands busy.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3890
photos
80
followers
38
following
1065% complete
View this month »
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close