Previous
Embracing Difference by berelaxed
Photo 3890

Embracing Difference

The Same but Different

leaves
are the
same, but
different.
some are
green,
yet others
wear the
shades
of autumn.
each needs
space
to grow


humans
are the
same, but
different.
yet some
wear the
stain of
disrespect.
each needs
acceptance
and respect
to thrive.

For the Record,
This day came in stormy with bouts of heavy rain. The dark clouds parted for beautiful blue skies this afternoon.


All hands busy.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1065% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact