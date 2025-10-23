The Eyes of Fianna Clare

"A cat's eyes are windows enabling us to see into another world."

~ Irish Proverb



Fianna was lounging in the sun, in the guest room this morning when I walked by the doorway. She and Raven, both black cats have very different fur. She seems blacker sometimes and her fur is shorter and sleeker. Raven has equally sleek and shiny fur, but it's a tiny bit longer. They are quite different when viewed side by side, but seen separately, they are sometimes easy to mix up. We adore them and feel so lucky to have adopted them, a feral and a stray, now pampered girls.





For the Record,

This day came in cool and sunny. We're celebrating our 33rd Anniversary today with a dinner out tonight.





All hands happy.