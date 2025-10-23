Previous
The Eyes of Fianna Clare by berelaxed
The Eyes of Fianna Clare

"A cat's eyes are windows enabling us to see into another world."
~ Irish Proverb

Fianna was lounging in the sun, in the guest room this morning when I walked by the doorway. She and Raven, both black cats have very different fur. She seems blacker sometimes and her fur is shorter and sleeker. Raven has equally sleek and shiny fur, but it's a tiny bit longer. They are quite different when viewed side by side, but seen separately, they are sometimes easy to mix up. We adore them and feel so lucky to have adopted them, a feral and a stray, now pampered girls.


For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny. We're celebrating our 33rd Anniversary today with a dinner out tonight.


All hands happy.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
The eyes are amazing… so bright and clear... almost iridescent. I wish there was a little more room at the bottom under the eyes… just my opinion. Happy Anniversary… hope you enjoy your dinner out.
October 23rd, 2025  
Betsey ace
@kvphoto Good suggestion, I'll try another one with Raven and leave more space. I debated with this one of Fianna.
October 23rd, 2025  
