Previous
WHAT!!! by berelaxed
Photo 3892

WHAT!!!

"I can't believe I forgot my belt!"

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler. The fall foliage has been beautiful this week. It's coming to the end soon, but the sun through the leaves has been glorious this week.

All hands happy it's Friday.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact