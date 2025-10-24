Sign up
Previous
Photo 3892
WHAT!!!
"I can't believe I forgot my belt!"
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler. The fall foliage has been beautiful this week. It's coming to the end soon, but the sun through the leaves has been glorious this week.
All hands happy it's Friday.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
americanredsquirrel
