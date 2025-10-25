Our Duo & Jack

The name "jack-o'-lantern" comes from an Irish folktale about a man named Stingy Jack, who tricked the devil and was cursed to roam the earth for eternity. He was given a single burning coal to light his way, which he placed inside a carved-out turnip, leading people to call him "Jack of the Lantern" or "Jack-o'-Lantern". The tradition of carving vegetables like turnips with faces and lighting them with a candle to ward off evil spirits was brought to America by Irish immigrants, who later adopted the use of larger and more readily available pumpkins.

~AI

For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cool, a lovely fall Saturday.



All hands happy