Late Afternoon, New England by berelaxed
Late Afternoon, New England

“There is a harmony in autumn, and a luster in its sky, which through the summer is not heard or seen, as if it could not be, as if it had not been!” ~Percy Bysshe Shelley

The weekend has slipped by, but we got many necessary things done and enjoyed the lovely weather. I have to put the items still on the piazza away, then we're battened down till it's time for the snow stakes along the edges of our driveway.

For the Record,
This day came in a bit warmer with lovely sun. Rain and perhaps a Nor'easter on Halloween. That would be a shame for the children in their costumes. I remember some rainy Halloween nights as a child, raincoats over costumes, no fun.


All hands happy with the work done this weekend.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
