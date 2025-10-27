Mamma Dot Selects a Peanut

Squirrels hide food for winter by scattering food items like nuts and seeds in many different, small hiding spots, a behavior called scatter hoarding. They dig shallow holes, place one item in each, and then cover the cache with soil and leaves, sometimes using deceptive tactics like faking a burial to mislead competitors. To find their food later, they rely on a combination of an excellent sense of smell and a strong spatial memory, using landmarks like trees and rocks to remember general areas.





The little beasties are busy collecting, munching and preparing for the oncoming rain this week and the increasing cold weather.



For the Record,

This day came in with a brief burst of sunshine and a light frost visible on the front lawn. This week could go downhill weather wise as we get closer to Halloween.



All hands busy