Photo 3896
Sentry for the Witch
Raven is scanning for hobgobblins and things that go bump in the night as the days wind down to Halloween.
She's wearing a hat handmade for Raspberry by blipper Anne Tyndall. It's wonderful to still have it in use.
For the Record,
This day came in dark and cool, it looked like rain all day and is drizzling a bit now.
All hands thinking of the poor folks at the mercy of the hurricane in Jamaica.
28th October 2025
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
raven
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 28th, 2025
