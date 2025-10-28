Previous
Sentry for the Witch by berelaxed
Sentry for the Witch

Raven is scanning for hobgobblins and things that go bump in the night as the days wind down to Halloween.

She's wearing a hat handmade for Raspberry by blipper Anne Tyndall. It's wonderful to still have it in use.

For the Record,
This day came in dark and cool, it looked like rain all day and is drizzling a bit now.

All hands thinking of the poor folks at the mercy of the hurricane in Jamaica.
