Previous
Red on Brown by berelaxed
Photo 3897

Red on Brown


“I cannot pretend to feel impartial about colours. I rejoice with the brilliant ones and am genuinely sorry for the poor browns.”
~Winston Churchill


I saw this oak leaf resting on a carpet of brown from the bedroom window this morning. Raven and I were looking out together and the leaf literally begged to be photographed. By the end of next month we will be begging for something other than brown. That color could be white as snow.


For the Record,
This day came in cool and dismal. It looks like rain at any moment, ushering in some stormy weather.


All hands thinking of the Island of Jamaica.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact