Red on Brown



“I cannot pretend to feel impartial about colours. I rejoice with the brilliant ones and am genuinely sorry for the poor browns.”

~Winston Churchill





I saw this oak leaf resting on a carpet of brown from the bedroom window this morning. Raven and I were looking out together and the leaf literally begged to be photographed. By the end of next month we will be begging for something other than brown. That color could be white as snow.





For the Record,

This day came in cool and dismal. It looks like rain at any moment, ushering in some stormy weather.





All hands thinking of the Island of Jamaica.