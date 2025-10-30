Raven Out For A Test Ride

“A familiar is such a creature, an animal or bird that sees inside to the very soul of its human companion, and knows what others might not.

What fears there might be, and what joys, for it shares the emotions of its human partner.”



― Alice Hoffman, Magic Lessons



Raven and I have a strong connection, something I have missed since we lost our Raspberry. Merry was very loving and Fianna is too, but Raven and I have a special connection that really helps during these turbulent times. I love cats and can't imagine being without these two ebony girls.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and dismal with light rain and blowing leaves.



All hands busy.