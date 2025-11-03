Previous
Special Treats Today by berelaxed
Photo 3902

Special Treats Today

Our little beasties got special nuts today to celebrate the month of November.

For the Record,
This day came in cool and damp with light showers.

All hands busy
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
