Previous
Photo 3902
Special Treats Today
Our little beasties got special nuts today to celebrate the month of November.
For the Record,
This day came in cool and damp with light showers.
All hands busy
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
3rd November 2025 3:24pm
Tags
easternchipmunkandwalnut
