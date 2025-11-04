Previous
Afternoon Light by berelaxed
Afternoon Light

We lose the light quickly in the autumn afternoons, but these ornamental maple leaves were basking in the waining rays.

For teh Records,
This day came in cold and sunny. We're having some tree work done and T has an autumn cold:(

All hands busy.
