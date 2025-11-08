Previous
Seeds for Mr. Blue by berelaxed
Photo 3907

Seeds for Mr. Blue

Quiet day here, T feels much better, but still needs the tissue boxes close. I'm a bit under the weather with head and body aches(especially two arms) after my flu and Covid shots yesterday. Time and sleep needed today.

This day came in sunny and cold.

All hands getting better
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact