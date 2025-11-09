Previous
Lady Fianna by berelaxed
Photo 3908

Lady Fianna

The eyes of a weekend alarm clock.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sun, clouds and drizzle.

All hands feeling better. T still needs a box of tissues close, 24/7, but is feeling more human. My vaccines have settled in and I feel fine.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact