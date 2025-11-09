Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3908
Lady Fianna
The eyes of a weekend alarm clock.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sun, clouds and drizzle.
All hands feeling better. T still needs a box of tissues close, 24/7, but is feeling more human. My vaccines have settled in and I feel fine.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3908
photos
80
followers
38
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiannaclare
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close