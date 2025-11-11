Some of My Paternal Veterans

Pictured in my collage from left to right is my great grandfather, Lewis who in 1862 answered President Lincoln's call with 22 other men from town, assigned to Co.K, 38th Regiment, Massachusetts Volunteers. We have copies of his Civil War diary and long letters written home to his family in pencil. He returned home safely in August of 1865. Lewis was called Hanover's Grand Old Man" , fathering 12 children with two wives that he long outlived. He lost his son Leon, who died in my grandfather's arms in WWI in an aide station in France in 1918. Lewis lived long enough to see his grandson, my dad and his cousins enlist and fight in WWII. Lewis died approaching his 102nd birthday, marching in the town Memorial Day parades well into his late 90s.



In the center of the collage is my grandfather Clare who served with the 101st Massachusetts Infantry, 26th Yankee Division, Company K, in France during WWI. He served with his brother and two future brother's in law. His older brother Leon was killed shortly before the end of the war in Waddonville, France, dying with my grandfather by his side in an aide station.



On the right is my beloved dad, Ralph who served in WWII in the China, Burma, India Theater. He was a member of the Army Air Corps, the forerunner to the U.S.Air Force. He served as an aircraft body specialist with the Air Transport Command in Sookerating, tea country in Assam, India. He serviced the aircraft used by the famous Hump Flying Tigers. He had a tamed monkey, named Betsey (also the name of his Scottish grandmother and great grandmother). He always wanted to go back to travel in northern India, but it was not my mother's cup of tea so to speak.



My maternal grandfather served in the United States Lighthouse Service, as a Surfman, a Quartermaster on the Lighthouse Tender, Zizania and on anchored Lightships along the dangerous Atlantic Coast. The Lighthouse Service eventually became the U.S. Coast Guard.



We know Lewis' service from his lengthy and detailed diary. I have the history of paternal grandfather Clare's Company K in a book written about the company. Only once do I remember him telling me anything about the terrible trench warfare. It was a terrifying story of being left overnight, alone in No Man's Land, lying silently in the mud until he could crawl back to his unit. I have his Entrenching Tool and Trench Knife. The memory of his brother's death and all he saw kept him silent, like so many from the Great War.



My dad didn't see any direct combat, but kept the Army Airmen safe in well maintained P-41 Mustangs and larger aircraft. He could fix anything when I was growing up, he was brilliant with his hands. I miss him and my grandfathers very much.



