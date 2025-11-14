Previous
Self Portrait with Cat by berelaxed
Self Portrait with Cat

“Women and cats will do as they please, and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea.”
~ Robert A. Heinlein


For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. I painted with my mates and look happily forward to the weekend.


All hands happy it's Friday.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
