Previous
"Look Ma, No Hands" by berelaxed
Photo 3917

"Look Ma, No Hands"

A single squirrel can bury up to 3,000 nuts in a season in a process known as caching. It can store nuts across dozens of locations and even spatially organize them by type.


For the Record,
This day came in cold, but felt warmer than yesterday with less wind.


All hands busy
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact