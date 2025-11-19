Previous
The Wren from Carolina by berelaxed
The Wren from Carolina

Fallen leaves hide delicious insects for the Carolina Wren's late afternoon snack. They are one of my favorites, perk, curious, great singers and the color of peanut butter.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and crisp. Most of the leaves are gone from the trees, we're heading into brownness everywhere.

