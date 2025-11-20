Milkweed's spiritual meaning centers on hope, transformation, and survival due to its crucial role in the life cycle of the monarch butterfly. It also symbolizes healing, protection, and wishes. The plant is associated with the Greek god of healing, Asclepius, and its toxic properties offer protection against predators. The fluffy seeds represent wishes and hopes, while the entire plant symbolizes the resilience of nature and the potential for growth and renewal.
There was a small field of milkweed around my acupuncturist's apple trees.The bursting pods looked so beautiful in the late morning sunlight.
Seeds of the Season
in fields
milkweed seeds
like small
children cling
to what they
know, pods
outgrown,
now bursting,
tired from heat,
dried in the late
summer sun
the frisky autumn
wind has a plan
to set the seeds
free, each to be
borne on a feathery
parachute
shepherding each
aloft perhaps
to become
a monarch
butterflies next
summer's gift.