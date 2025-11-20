Milkweed

Milkweed's spiritual meaning centers on hope, transformation, and survival due to its crucial role in the life cycle of the monarch butterfly. It also symbolizes healing, protection, and wishes. The plant is associated with the Greek god of healing, Asclepius, and its toxic properties offer protection against predators. The fluffy seeds represent wishes and hopes, while the entire plant symbolizes the resilience of nature and the potential for growth and renewal.

~AI



There was a small field of milkweed around my acupuncturist's apple trees.The bursting pods looked so beautiful in the late morning sunlight.



Seeds of the Season



in fields

milkweed seeds

like small

children cling

to what they

know, pods

outgrown,

now bursting,

tired from heat,

dried in the late

summer sun



the frisky autumn

wind has a plan

to set the seeds

free, each to be

borne on a feathery

parachute

shepherding each

aloft perhaps

to become

a monarch

butterflies next

summer's gift.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and crisp.



