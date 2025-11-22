The Day My World Changed

The day my innocent world changed at 14. I'm tearing up now remembering it all so vividly, my mother's arms as I got off the school bus, the shocking black and white images flooding our television screen. The shock, the disbelief, the loss. We had seen JFK and Jackie emerging from church in Hyannis, our Massachusetts President. My dad took the photo in the center of my collage today. Imagine , as seen in the clipping my mother saved, the Secret Service allowed JFK to drive his limo back to the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis where they were staying. It was a quiet and sad Thanksgiving weekend in the United States in 1963.



