The Feast is Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day



We will walk through the woods bearing our contributions, pies, and homemade cranberry sauce to Sarah, David, Nora and Hunter's house, joined by my brother, sister-in-law and Gregory. Turkey and all the traditional vegetables of the Thanksgiving holiday will fill our plates. We have helped our local Food Pantry and hope that all the families in our community are at tables with enough food for all.



For the Record,

This day came in with off and on sun after a rainy night. Warm air and clouds have moved in now.



All hands busy.