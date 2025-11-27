Previous
Featured from the Feast by berelaxed
Photo 3926

Featured from the Feast

We had a wonderful tummy filling, grateful day.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny with perfect weather for the feast and a short woods walk after the feast.

All hands grateful.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
