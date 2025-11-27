Sign up
Photo 3926
Featured from the Feast
We had a wonderful tummy filling, grateful day.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny with perfect weather for the feast and a short woods walk after the feast.
All hands grateful.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Betsey
Tags
thanksgiving2025
