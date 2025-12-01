Monday Yin &amp; Yang

Previous
Photo 3930

Monday Yin & Yang

Black on White

black
fur
white fur
the yin and
yang of
darkness
and light
where pitch
black raven
rests
illuminated
against
white

For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny. Lots of errands and trip preparations.

All hands busy
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
