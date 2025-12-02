Previous
Tongue Out Tuesday by berelaxed
Photo 3931

Tongue Out Tuesday

A cat's tongue feels like sandpaper because it is covered in hundreds of tiny, backward-facing spines called filiform papillae, made of keratin. These papillae function as a comb for grooming and a tool for scraping meat off bones, and are also essential for efficiently lapping up water.
Detangles and cleans fur:
The papillae act like tiny combs to detangle their fur and remove loose hair.
Removes debris:
They help lift dirt and dry skin from their coat.
Stimulates circulation:
Grooming also helps redistribute natural oils and stimulates blood circulation.
Hides their scent:
In the wild, this grooming helps minimize their scent, making them harder for predators to detect.
Raven again, cozy in the same chair on a dark, cold rainy day, cleaning her paw. We have rain, but some are getting snow.

All hands busy packing and getting ready for our flight to Dublin on Friday evening.
Betsey

