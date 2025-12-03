"Walnuts Today !!!"

Grey squirrels need roughly 1,000 nuts to survive a winter, although they bury far more—up to 3,000 or even 10,000—to account for lost caches. They rely on their buried stashes to get through the cold months when other food sources are unavailable, and frozen ground can prevent them from accessing some of their hoard.



For the Record,

This day came in with bright sun and cold temps. They loved the shelled walnuts.



All hands busy.