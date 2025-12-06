Previous
Irish Adventure, Day One by berelaxed
Photo 3935

Irish Adventure, Day One

er Lingus got us to Dublin and hour early. We’re still up, sleeping walking into our 36th hour awake, but crashing in a fabulous hotel, The Merrion in Dublin. We’re still walked 6 miles today through beautiful gardens and parks in fantastic weather with only a bit of drizzle now and then. We just came in from a fantastic Christmas Concert at a gorgeous cathedral. My collage is out of order, but I’m too tired to adjust it. It was a fabulous day after a very nice business class splurge on the flight..

For the Record,
This day came in in another country with very nice weather!

All hands excited, tired and happy
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful collage and you did capture the day.
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact