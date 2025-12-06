Irish Adventure, Day One

er Lingus got us to Dublin and hour early. We’re still up, sleeping walking into our 36th hour awake, but crashing in a fabulous hotel, The Merrion in Dublin. We’re still walked 6 miles today through beautiful gardens and parks in fantastic weather with only a bit of drizzle now and then. We just came in from a fantastic Christmas Concert at a gorgeous cathedral. My collage is out of order, but I’m too tired to adjust it. It was a fabulous day after a very nice business class splurge on the flight..



For the Record,

This day came in in another country with very nice weather!



All hands excited, tired and happy