Irish Adventure, Day Two

We had another fabulous day, after breakfast, we went to the spa in the hotel for a swim, sauna and the steam room .The weather cooperated again, brief showers followed by blue skies. We visited St. Patrick’s Cathedral and did an audio tour, walked a bit and went to an interesting museum about the Viking influences in early Dublin. Two pub visits, one for some pub food and Guinness, then on to one also close to the hotel for traditional Irish music. That was a perfect end to a perfect day. Some women on a Girls Weekend from Newcastle, UK livened an already lively scene with dancing along with the musicians. They loved it, we loved it and the whole tiny crowded pub- towers as well. Minimal jet lag so far, off to Kilkenny tomorrow, the birthplace of T’s maternal grandfather.



For the Record,

This day came in with showers and wind, but blue sky and clouds won out.



All hands happy!

