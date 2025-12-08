Previous
Irish Adventure, Day Three by berelaxed
Photo 3937

Irish Adventure, Day Three

We left Dublin this morning in our rental car. The turn right, stay left mantra at each turn and roundabout for us from the US. T does the driving, thank goodness. We drove via a slight detour to pay our respects to Sinéad, and realized today was her birthday. Then on to the Forty Foot swimming area made famous by the series, Bad Sisters, which we loved. The weather was lovely and some folks were swimming. From there we hit the motorway and made our way to the medieval city of Kilkenny where we will spend a night and have another walkabout tomorrow. T’s grandfather was born in Kilkenny, he emigrated to the US as a young man, but died when T’s mother was a little girl. Rain is in the forecast, but we’ll see, it was today as well and it only showered briefly.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and delighted us with lovely warm weather. So much is still in bloom, not like the season of sticks at home.

All hands really happy.
