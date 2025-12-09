Irish Adventure, Day Four

We woke up to some wild Irish weather, called Storm

Bram. Lashing rain and some ferocious wind actually made it difficult to stay upright. We were properly dressed and set out for another medieval cathedral tour. This time it was, St. Canice’s Cathedral and it did not disappoint. Beautiful windows and a wealth of information about the early church and the history and influence on the Kilkenny community. When we left the cathedral, we blew down the cobbled and flagstone sidewalks ( black stone sections loaded with ancient white fossils) to some shops and a great bookshop. We packed the car and T drove (with me as the turn right, but keep left reminder). We made our way in moderate rain along narrow rural roads with gushing rivers and then the motorway to Kenmare. The last leg was a bit scary with a bicyclist peddling along in the dark, in the middle of the skinny lane in front of us with oncoming traffic. We settled in and relaxed with a cozy dinner at the attached restaurant. Our room is perfect, tomorrow we will drive the Ring of Kerry, weather permitting, and it looks promising according to the weather forecast.



For the Record,

This day came in with wild Irish weather, but we made the best of it and had another stellar day.