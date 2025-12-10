Irish Adventure Day Five

There are not enough spaces in my collage layout to do justice to our day. We woke up to gorgeous weather when we were expecting rain! We had a long day planned for T to drive us from Kenmare to Ballyvaughn via The Ring of Kerry. We began with an ancient stone circle in Kenmare, then a drive to the Moll Gap area on narrow roads surrounded by colors quite unlike any we have experienced in Ireland. They actually reminded us of colors we have seen in Iceland. We continued on with spectacular views on either, castle ruins, an amazing waterfall in the National Park, moss covered trees, made friends with a very tame rook , begging for treats and paled with each passing ca with little rood between us.The roads are as thin as threads and the expected speeds harrowing with locals anxious to pass. Wonderful views of the ocean, a short time looking for shells and sea glass in sunshine when we were sure it would rain. The last part of the drive to the Monk Hotel in Ballyvaughn was hair -raising. Even narrower winding roads, pitch black, with stone walls on each side. But T was steady at the wheel, secretly nervous, as I was gasping out loud . We made it, had a delightful dinner and settled into our lovely room over looking the Galway Bay for the next four nights. Tomorrow is T’s birthday and we have a special walk planned on the Burren with Pius Murphy who took us on a walk when had a special birthday magical County Clare.





For the Record, This day came in sunny and warm.



All hands tired and happy.