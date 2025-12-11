Irish Adventure, Day Five

We had a very special day, it’s T’s birthday and the rain cleared in time for a special walk we had planned. We are very interested in Celtic Spirituality and all the ancient Holy Wells that dot the countryside. Last time we were here, for my birthday, we had a guided walk with a wonderful retired teacher who is a wealth of information about the wells and early Celtic spirituality. After our walk we did some shopping at the Burren Perfumery. They make soaps, and scents from the plants growing on the Burren.



We decided to have dinner tonight in the cozy hotel restaurant.The Galway Bay is just across the road and there’s a wood fire burning inside and the food is delicious. What more could you ask for? As we were deciding on what to order, they arrived at the table with two glasses and a bottle of champagne for T. Our dear friends/chosen family members, Lasse and Maria had sent it from Sweden for T’s birthday! What a fabulous day and adventure. Tomorrow, Galway and much more, then back to this cozy hotel.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain that magically stopped by the time for our walk with Pius. It was muddy and wet, but we were prepared.



All hands happy!

