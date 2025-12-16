Whiskers

This handsome bluejay had his eye on Tuesday's peanuts on the back doorstep. If you look closely there is a peanut reflected in the blue beauties left eye. Now to the whiskers...



These whiskers, called “rictal bristles”, are small, bristle-like feathers that grow from the base of a bird’s upper bill in an area called the “rictal region.” These bristles are connected to muscle and nerve cells, making them more sensitive than other feathers (very similar to mammalian whiskers).

Rictal bristles are thought to serve multiple purposes for birds. They are mainly used as a sensory vibro-tactile organ, which provides the bird touch and vibration information about their environment. This may allow the bird to navigate their surroundings, detect their speed and orientation in the air, and avoid obstacles. Rictal bristles play another role in foraging, giving birds a sense of where their bill is in relation to their food. This is especially handy for birds that are nocturnal or those that catch insects in flight. For these birds, the bristles may even help “funnel” insects into their mouth! The bristles also serve as a form of eye protection, preventing debris or flying particles from entering the bird's eyes (much like our own eyelashes).

Rictal bristles are found in diverse groups of birds including Apterygidae (kiwis), Caprimulgidae and Aegothelidqe (nighthawks and nightjars), Mimidae (mockingbirds and thrashers), Accipitridae (raptors), and Tyrannidae (flycatchers).



