Raven says... by berelaxed
Photo 3947

Raven says...

"Hmm, being a nurse makes me tired and sunshine turns me brown!!!"

I'm feeling better, but still very tired and still some intestinal cramping.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer.

All hands happy to be with our cats.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1081% complete

Joan Robillard ace
I hope you are completely well soon.
December 19th, 2025  
