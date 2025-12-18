Sign up
Photo 3947
Raven says...
"Hmm, being a nurse makes me tired and sunshine turns me brown!!!"
I'm feeling better, but still very tired and still some intestinal cramping.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer.
All hands happy to be with our cats.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Joan Robillard
ace
I hope you are completely well soon.
December 19th, 2025
