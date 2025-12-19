Previous
The weather today... by berelaxed
Photo 3948

The weather today...

It's balmy with ferocious winds. I'm feeling more like myself, but not 100% yet. I don't get sick often and I'm not so good at resting!

For the Record,
This day came in with rain and wild winds.

All hands tired
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
