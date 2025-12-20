Lady Fianna Clare, MD

My Blipfoto pal, Irish59, cracked us up by commenting that she hadn’t seen Fianna doing any nursing, she must be a doctor! We laughed and agreed. She was not fond of the iPhone in her face here. She has never forgotten that I am the pill giver before loading her into her carrier for the drive to Maine. She holds a grudge unless I’m sitting down and she can jump into my lap and slather all over me, purring and so loving. Standing up or walking by, I am to be avoided. She is a feral graduate and very loving on her terms, and my, she has a long list of terms. Healthy cat food disgusts her, she is demanding and brilliant enough to be a doctor, but I prefer Raven’s bedside manner.



I feel myself again, just tired.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and much colder.



All hands busy