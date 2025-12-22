Previous
Santa's Helper Is Very Relaxed! by berelaxed
Photo 3951

Santa's Helper Is Very Relaxed!

Raven is quite amicable and laid back with her minor modeling career. Fianna has given me the eye, no go!

I decorated the tree today and did a million other things too.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny. A frozen mix is predicted for tomorrow, no accumulation according to the weather predictions.

All hands busy
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
December 23rd, 2025  
