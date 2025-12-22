Sign up
Previous
Photo 3951
Santa's Helper Is Very Relaxed!
Raven is quite amicable and laid back with her minor modeling career. Fianna has given me the eye, no go!
I decorated the tree today and did a million other things too.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny. A frozen mix is predicted for tomorrow, no accumulation according to the weather predictions.
All hands busy
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
1
0
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
ravenmaxinesanta'shelper
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
December 23rd, 2025
