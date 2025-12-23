Christmas Tree, 2025

It's the tallest tree we have ever had. I suppose it's fitting since it's the last year that the Tree Berry Farm will be in business. I don't know what we will do next year, but we sure went big this time. Coming back from Ireland and me being sick for a few days after made getting the big tree in to the house seem insurmountable, but we did it. Raven lies under it, Fianna inspected it and walked away, so I think we are safe as far as cat climbing goes. The battery candles are a bit heavy for natural branches and refuse to stay straight, but the tree looks so old fashioned and festive. The fragrance is so lovely as well.



For the Record

This day came in cold with a few vague snowflakes and drizzle. I had to go out to the grocery shop, the store was a zoo and the roads worse, clogged with traffic !



All hands busy.