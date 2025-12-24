Sign up
Previous
Photo 3953
Window on Christmas Eve
We had a tiny bit of snow, Happy Christmas Eve to all who celebrate from the girls at Dogcorner Cottage, human and feline.
For the Record,
This day came in cold with a bit of snow.
All hands busy
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3953
photos
Tags
christmaseve
