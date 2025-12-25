Previous
Greetings of the Season by berelaxed
Photo 3954

Greetings of the Season

Happy, Merry Christmas from Dogcorner Cottage to you and yours.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and cloudy with a skiff of snow.

All hands wishing you Peace & Hope
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1083% complete

