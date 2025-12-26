December 26th, Dogcorner Cottage

We had my family over this afternoon to exchange gifts and spend time together. Yesterday we were with T's nephew and wife with T's sister and brother-in-law after a quick visit with my family. Tomorrow my friend of 55 years will join us for her annual post Christmas visit. We met as counselors at a Camp Fire Girls camp, Camp Kiwanee and have been friends since. She has been living in California for years and three other local, close camp friends are looking to our yearly reunion. Last year we were in Sweden with our Swedish 'family', they sent us lots of photos of their celebrations this year. It's been busy and hectic with our trip to Ireland before Christmas and my bout with the Norovirus, but we have had two wonderful Christmas celebrations. Now, we can relax with BB here and look forward to New Year's Eve(our 12th Anniversary after that 21 year courtship...)



For the Record,

This day came in with bitter cold. A small snow event is on tap for tomorrow.



All hands cozy and happy.