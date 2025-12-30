Previous
The Buffet is OPEN!
The Buffet is OPEN!

The starlings have arrived on the coldest day with a biting, frigid wind. I know they have to eat, but they are really gluttons.

For the Record,
This day came in with windchill temperatures making it feel like 5 degrees F(-15c).

All hands cozy inside.

