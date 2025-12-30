Sign up
Previous
Photo 3959
The Buffet is OPEN!
The starlings have arrived on the coldest day with a biting, frigid wind. I know they have to eat, but they are really gluttons.
For the Record,
This day came in with windchill temperatures making it feel like 5 degrees F(-15c).
All hands cozy inside.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
starlings
