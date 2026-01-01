Previous
Happy New Year 2026 by berelaxed
Happy New Year 2026

"Sometimes a year has been so disastrous and so terrible that entering a new year will automatically mean entering a wonderful year!"


~Mehmet Murat Ildan

We had fun last night with sparklers left over from our wedding a dozen years ago. It was very cold, so we didn't stay out long! It snowed this morning for BB, visiting from California, but an old New Englander. She was thrilled.

This day came in with swirling snow and low visibility, but ended soon with blue skies and only a few inches. The few inches were enough for BB to shovel and feel like a Massachusetts/Maine girl again.

All hands HAPPY!
Betsey

