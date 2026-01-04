Camp Kiwanee Friends

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart."

~Eleanor Roosevelt





BB, and I had a wonderful afternoon and evening with our friends of 55/56 years. N & her husband J made a delicious dinner and I have to give T credit for this photo and enduring the old stories we have told year after year. They are her friends now, too. The camp friends keep in touch with a daily message thread that we started when the pandemic began.



We worked together at a Camp Fire Girl's camp in Hanson Massachusetts in the late 60s, early 70s. We had so much fun together and it still continues as we all are in our late, yikes 70s.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with a few flurries and sun.



All hands happy to be together again.