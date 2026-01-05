I'll have a Walnut Piece to GO.

Broomtail was very happy with this gift from Greg. Birds and squirrels bellied up to the picnic table this morning to enjoy a tasty breakfast.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and mostly cloudy. BB and I had fried eggs laid by David's chickens, laundry , relaxation and a visit from N, one of our old camp pals.



All hands happy.