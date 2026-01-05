Sign up
Photo 3965
I'll have a Walnut Piece to GO.
Broomtail was very happy with this gift from Greg. Birds and squirrels bellied up to the picnic table this morning to enjoy a tasty breakfast.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and mostly cloudy. BB and I had fried eggs laid by David's chickens, laundry , relaxation and a visit from N, one of our old camp pals.
All hands happy.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
