I'll have a Walnut Piece to GO. by berelaxed
I'll have a Walnut Piece to GO.

Broomtail was very happy with this gift from Greg. Birds and squirrels bellied up to the picnic table this morning to enjoy a tasty breakfast.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and mostly cloudy. BB and I had fried eggs laid by David's chickens, laundry , relaxation and a visit from N, one of our old camp pals.

All hands happy.
