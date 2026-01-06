Remembering Sixty Years Ago

This would have been my dad's 103rd birthday today. This was taken when we were on a family vacation in Machiasport in 1966. We were on a point of land called Clark's Point where my grandfather's sea captain relatives had lived. From our house in Machiasport we can see the spit of land going out into the bay. My maternal grandfather was born in his maternal grandparents' home on that Point. The story goes that he was so tiny that he was placed safely in a warm wood burning oven and survived in the late 1800s.



I remember this day so clearly, we were dressed up, going out to eat with my great Aunt Abbie. My mother took the photograph. I was 17, my brother, Clark was 11 and my dad, 43. We lost him sadly at 75, he was the best!



For the Record,

This day came in cold, but it will warm up tomorrow with rain,



All hands happy.