Paws for Peace by berelaxed
Paws for Peace

“Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.”
―Albert Einstein

We are sickened by the events today in Minneapolis. I have no more words, unchecked power is terrifying.


All hands wishing for PEACE
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tina ace
Every day brings more... *sigh*
January 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
It is getting scarier every day.
January 8th, 2026  
