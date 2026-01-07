Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3967
Paws for Peace
“Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.”
―Albert Einstein
We are sickened by the events today in Minneapolis. I have no more words, unchecked power is terrifying.
All hands wishing for PEACE
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3967
photos
81
followers
38
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raven'spaws
Tina
ace
Every day brings more... *sigh*
January 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
It is getting scarier every day.
January 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close