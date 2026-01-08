Take Off

A quick shot of a very happy Eastern Blue Jay. BB is headed herself to a train take off to Freeport Maine for the rest of her annual New England trip. She ill spend some days with a mutual friend and her family in beautiful Maine. My take off is to the couch, I've picked up a cough and laryngitis. T and I have been on the go in Ireland, and very busy with Christmas activities and fun since early December. We need to slow down a bit and re-coup this month. This is two years in a row traveling overseas in December, hectic, but we would never change any of those fantastic days.





Today is another day with fears of deadly force and unchecked power from our government. Tensions are so high, it is really terrifying how quickly things are falling apart.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and much warmer, a great travel day for BB, we had a great time together.



All hands praying for Peace