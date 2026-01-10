The view from the couch

I didn't have a great night or day. I do feel sicker today, more coughing and an even lower voice if possible. If it continues I will see my doctor. This has been brewing since Tuesday of last week.



This is the last cut flower from a bargain amaryllis that I picked up in November. We have a fancy one beginning to show a bud. They are such a cheer up in January.



For the Record,

This day came in warmer, all our snow is gone.



All hands upset about our country.