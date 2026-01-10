Previous
The view from the couch by berelaxed
The view from the couch

I didn't have a great night or day. I do feel sicker today, more coughing and an even lower voice if possible. If it continues I will see my doctor. This has been brewing since Tuesday of last week.

This is the last cut flower from a bargain amaryllis that I picked up in November. We have a fancy one beginning to show a bud. They are such a cheer up in January.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer, all our snow is gone.

All hands upset about our country.
Betsey

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is very pretty!
January 11th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Lovely with great detail
January 11th, 2026  
