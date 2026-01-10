Sign up
Photo 3970
The view from the couch
I didn't have a great night or day. I do feel sicker today, more coughing and an even lower voice if possible. If it continues I will see my doctor. This has been brewing since Tuesday of last week.
This is the last cut flower from a bargain amaryllis that I picked up in November. We have a fancy one beginning to show a bud. They are such a cheer up in January.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer, all our snow is gone.
All hands upset about our country.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very pretty!
January 11th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Lovely with great detail
January 11th, 2026
