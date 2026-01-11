Previous
A Wondrous Walnut by berelaxed
Photo 3971

A Wondrous Walnut

Feeling a bit more like myself today, but still coughing and puzzling the cats with my deep voice.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sun and clouds. I'm missing a 75th birthday surprise party for one of T's sisters at a favorite restaurant.

All hands for GOOD.
Betsey

Helene ace
amazing details. fav
January 11th, 2026  
