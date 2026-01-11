Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3971
A Wondrous Walnut
Feeling a bit more like myself today, but still coughing and puzzling the cats with my deep voice.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sun and clouds. I'm missing a 75th birthday surprise party for one of T's sisters at a favorite restaurant.
All hands for GOOD.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3971
photos
82
followers
38
following
1087% complete
View this month »
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
,
leicasl
Helene
ace
amazing details. fav
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close