The Doctor Is In

I have an appointment tomorrow morning at the clinic(no appointments available today, so many sick folks everywhere), I don't feel much improvement today. It's been a week and the cough is not quitting. As you know, Raven has been a very good nurse, but the doctor appeared this morning, sizing my condition up with a glance. Time to see a human associate was her diagnosis. She had to rush to another appointment(also known as a nap) as soon as she heard the coughing. As you can imagine, I am fed up. I'm not sick often, my old kindergarten immune system used to help, but it's pretty worn out.



The latest trick by the Moron, messing with the Federal Reserve will not end well for the USA and the world financial markets. Chairman Powell will not back down like the universities and companies.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with very gray skies.



All hands for GOOD.