Photo 3973
Photo 3973
Still Coughing
I went to a local CVS clinic this morning and the NP recommended an X-Ray to help diagnose if this is bronchitis or pneumonia. I will have one tomorrow morning at my doctors. So sick of this cough.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny.
All hands for GOOD
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
1
0
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2026 11:26am
Tags
coughing
bkb in the city
ace
Get well
January 13th, 2026
